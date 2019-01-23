REALTOR Roundup is set to inform, educate on Feb. 7

The REALTOR Roundup will be presented on Feb. 7 at the Multi-Generational Center in Apache Junction.

Scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the event will have special attractions and guests including Mayor Jeff Serdy and Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell, according to a press release, adding that there will be free lunch and lots of vendors.

Other guest speakers are Apache Junction Development Services Director Larry Kirch, speaking about codes, lot splits, development fees, permits, sewer hookup; Public Safety Chief Tom Kelly discussing, “Building a Safe Community”; and Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson talking about positive happenings in the school district.

A contract law course will also be presented, offering an analysis of contract finance requirements, the release said, adding that REALTORS will be taught how to navigate and understand contract obligations of the finance section of the Arizona Contract.

Also, course attendees will receive an overview of the Arizona pre-qualification form and more. In addition to the city, sponsors are Driggs Title, Otero Realty Group, Carpet Direct, Academy Mortgage, Just-In-Time Moving, AWVA.

RSVP to Monty Dyke, business development manager, mdyke@driggstitle.com; or call 480-295-1144.

