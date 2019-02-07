MountainBrook Theatre to perform Moon Over Buffalo, Feb. 21-24

Yes, it’s time to lower the lights, open the curtain, light up the stage and enjoy a performance of Moon Over Buffalo.

A comedy in two acts, by Ken Ludwig, the play will be performed as a dinner theater at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21. Reserved seating tickets for the catered dinner and the play are $30 each. Performances on Feb. 22-24 will be for the play only at 7 p.m. and reserved seating tickets are $10 each, which includes refreshments at intermission.

The play centers around Charlotte and George Hay, fading stars of Broadway, on tour in Buffalo in 1953 with a repertory consisting of Cyrano de Bergerac “revised, one nostril version” and Noel Coward’s Private Lives. Some scenes are played as a play within a play, such as when George and Charlotte play Cyrano and Roxanne as they face off, then start sword fighting in the best Errol Flynn tradition.

Fate has given these thespians one more shot at starring roles in The Scarlet Pimpernel epic and director Frank Capra himself is en route to Buffalo to catch their matinee performance. Will Charlotte appear or run off with their agent? Will George be sober enough to emote? Hilarious misunderstandings pile on madcap misadventures, in this valentine to “Theatre Hams” everywhere.

As a side note, this backstage farce brought Carol Burnett back to Broadway after a 30 year’s absence, playing Charlotte, co-starring with Philip Bosco as her megalomaniac, drunken husband and leading man.

This will be the 17th annual play performed by the MountainBrook Village Theatre. Please meet Kathy Buelow who will direct Moon Over Buffalo. Kathy is no stranger to community theater, having appeared in three plays on the MountainBrook stage.

Prior to moving to MountainBrook, she appeared in Music Man, Dr. Cook’s Garden, and as Ethel in Moon Over Buffalo. She is most proud of receiving an Outstanding Actor award from the American Association of Community Theater for her portrayal of Hope in Almost Maine.

For more information and tickets, go to the MountainBrook Village activity office, located two blocks north on Mountainbrook Drive off Hwy. 60, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 480-983-5555.

Bill Wash is the public relations manager for MountainBrook Village Voices and MountainBrook Village Theatre.