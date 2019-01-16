Full moon hikes at Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, continue in 2019 with a double feature.

From 6-8 p.m. on both Friday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 19, rangers will be waiting to guide residents under the glow of moonlight through the Superstition Mountains, according to a press release.

Participants will follow Jacob’s Crosscut Trail — a 2.5-mile, moderately difficult walk — through the Sonoran Desert while seeing moonlit views of this iconic mountain range.

The park asks participants to not bring pets. There is a limit of 100 hikers for each night, so participants are encouraged to call the park in advance to reserve space. There is a $3 reservation fee.

