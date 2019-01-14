Laura Orscheln speaks about wildlife of the Superstition Foothills, Jan. 23

Learn about wildlife seen hiking the trails of the Superstition Wilderness Area and the Superstition Foothills areas of the Sonoran Desert.

Laura Orscheln, wildlife manager of the local Unit 24B for Arizona Game and Fish Department, will give a presentation on Jan. 23 for the SALT Speakers Series at the Multi-generational Center, room B-117, 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, according to a press release.

Organized by the Superstition Area Land Trust and co-sponsored by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, talks start at 6:30 p.m. and are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April.

Ms. Orscheln grew up in the midwest where she developed a love for the outdoors and wildlife, the release said. She has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation and management and worked as an officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife for years before moving to Arizona.

For more than three years, the wildlife manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department covers Game Management Unit 24B, which encompasses the Superstition Mountains and watercraft patrol responsibilities on Apache Lake, the release said.

Topics covered in the presentation will include the biology and management of Bighorn Sheep; education and enforcement programs concerning game and other species, the release noted. She also may speak on off-highway vehicle management issues.

In addition to learning information like Arizona has 13 of the 17 rattlesnake species in the country, and the Gila Monster is the only venomous lizard in the country, there will be slides of wildlife and natural areas, noted the release about the series organized by SALT, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the release added.

Go to: azsalt.org for more information.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.