i.d.e.a. Museum hosts Family Day featuring activities July 28

The i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa, will host Family Day on July 28. (File photo courtesy of i.d.e.a. Museum)

The i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa, will host Family Day for children and adults 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.

A day full of imaginative play and hands-on activities, visitors also have the opportunity to experience vintage games and explore designing toys at the new exhibit, Artful Play! Games & Toys, according to a press release.

Featured activities:

  • Build a fort in the ArtVille Art Studio
  • Create a 3D game piece in the Atrium Classroom
  • Play your games in the HUB Classroom
  • Meet artist Shachi Kale, whose artwork is featured in the exhibition
  • Participate in a yo-yo competition to win prizes
  • Enjoy cotton candy in the Snackery

All activities are included with museum admission, which is $9 for ages 1 and up; free for members, the release stated, adding that memberships start at $55.

The museum’s summer exhibition is sponsored by the City of Mesa, POGO Pass, the i.d.e.a. Museum Board of Directors, Inc.; and the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the state of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts, the release noted.

For more details, visit: http://www.ideamuseum.org/family-day.html

