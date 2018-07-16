i.d.e.a. Museum hosts Family Day featuring activities July 28

The i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa, will host Family Day for children and adults 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.

A day full of imaginative play and hands-on activities, visitors also have the opportunity to experience vintage games and explore designing toys at the new exhibit, Artful Play! Games & Toys, according to a press release.

Featured activities:

Build a fort in the ArtVille Art Studio

Create a 3D game piece in the Atrium Classroom

Play your games in the HUB Classroom

Meet artist Shachi Kale, whose artwork is featured in the exhibition

Participate in a yo-yo competition to win prizes

Enjoy cotton candy in the Snackery

All activities are included with museum admission, which is $9 for ages 1 and up; free for members, the release stated, adding that memberships start at $55.

The museum’s summer exhibition is sponsored by the City of Mesa, POGO Pass, the i.d.e.a. Museum Board of Directors, Inc.; and the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the state of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts, the release noted.

For more details, visit: http://www.ideamuseum.org/family-day.html

