‘Free Dump Week’ available to Apache Junction for a week in February

Apache Junction residents can discard a load of trash during “Free Dump Week,” scheduled Feb. 4-9 at the Apache Junction Landfill.

The landfill, in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill, offers Apache Junction residents an opportunity to drop off refuse at no cost, according to a press release.

City residents can take one free load to the landfill, the release said, adding that proof of residency, such as a water bill, will be required.

Residents are also advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted, the release stated.

The landfill operates from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, the release noted about the free week-long service that is offered four times a year.

Contact the Apache Junction Landfill at 480-982-7003 for more information.

