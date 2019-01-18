City of Apache Junction holiday hours for Monday, Jan. 21

The city of Apache Junction announces that all administrative offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 21 in observation of Civil Rights Day.

Emergency services through the Apache Junction Police Department will not be impacted by the holiday, according to a press release.

The Apache Junction Public Library will also be closed. Contact the library at 480-474-8555 or visit ajpl.org for more information.

However, the Multi-Generational Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the holiday; contact the center at 480-474-5240 or visit ajcity.net/MGC for more information.

The Apache Junction Paws and Claws Center is also closed on Mondays, added the release

