City concert series offers up music, food on Feb. 2

The February installment of Apache Junction’s Winter Concerts in the Park series will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, featuring singer/songwriter Zachary Scot Johnson.

Mr. Johnson played at the concert series in 2013 and has since shared the stage “with many well-known artists, performed 75-100 concerts per year and has run a daily YouTube channel for more than 2,300 consecutive days gaining well over 40 million views,” according to a release.

In addition to music, Saturday Street Eats will bring Three Dogs Eatery, Old School Grub Gary’s Desert Dogs to Flatiron Community Park, 180 N. Apache Trail.

All concerts are brought to the community for free by the City of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation department and Sonlite Productions.

