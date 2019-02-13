CAC Small Business Development Center to host business workshop

The Central Arizona College Small Business Development Center will host The 360° of Business Growth Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 21.

According to a press release, the free workshop will be held at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The workshop is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m.

The workshop is designed to assist start-up or growth companies in determining the most important areas to focus on in order to advance their company, the release said.

Participants can assess their own business and create a tailored plan for areas needing improvement, the release added. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop. Seating is limited.

For more information, call 520-494-6610. To register for the workshop, visit: cacsbdc.azsbdc.net.

