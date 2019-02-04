Bonny Knowlton guides SALT Interpretive Hike, Feb. 20

Superstition Area Land Trust will offer an interpretive hike on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in the Superstition Foothills near Apache Junction.

Leader Bonny Knowlton will guide the four-mile trek on the Lost Goldmine Trail, according to a press release. The hike, which starts at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately three hours, will be for those who enjoy hiking and learning about the Sonoran desert.

According to the release, space is limited.

For more details and to make reservations, contact sonoranchic@yahoo.com.

