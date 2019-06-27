Apache Junction school district in national lunch, breakfast programs

Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals are no charge for breakfast and no charge for lunch. (File photo)

Apache Junction Unified School District will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

As part of this program, Four Peaks Elementary School will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to the students due to the implementation of Provision 2 for school year 2019-20, according to a release.

Students will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee but must submit a household application back to the district, so the food service department can be reimbursed by Arizona Department of Education appropriately and continue to offer this benefit to households, according to the release.

As part of National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program, Apache Junction High School, Cactus Canyon Junior High, Peralta Trail Elementary and Desert Vista Elementary will offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost $1.25; lunch will cost $2.85 at AJHS, $2.75 at CCJHS and $2.50 at DVES and PTES. Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals are no charge for breakfast and no charge for lunch.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.

Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories mentioned above. Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart:

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can fill out an application and return it to the school unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year. Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application. Applications also are available at the principal’s office in each school, school cafeteria and on the school’s website, according to the release.

Only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.

Families can apply for benefits at any time. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the federal guidelines, according to the release.

For more information, contact Candice Wagner at 480-982-1110 ext. 2230 or cwagner@goaj.org.

