Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member mixer May 17
Skin Therapy Redefined is inside Hairworks Salon, 212 W. Superstition Blvd., Suite No. 102 in Apache Junction. (Photo from https://www.facebook.com/SkinTherapyRedefined)
An Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce member-appreciation mixer hosted by Skin Therapy Redefined inside Hairworks Salon, 212 W. Superstition Blvd., Suite No. 102, is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17.
Cost is $5 per person. Two representatives per member business allowed.
To register, contact Allyson Dunn at the chamber at 480-982-3141 or events@ajchamber.com.
