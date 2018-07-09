AJPD wants residents to report suspicious activity, fight crime

The Apache Junction Police Department encourages residents to help fight crime by using the tip line and reporting suspicious activity.

Part of providing people with a high level of customer service in preventing criminal activity depends on citizens informing police when suspicious activity is observed, according to a press release.

Residents are advised to report anything that looks suspicious since they have a better idea of what looks suspicious in their neighborhoods better than anyone else, the release said.

Several options are available to submit crime tips to police, the release stated, noting the city web tip line at ajcity.net/tip or calling the Tip Hotline at 480-474-8585, which both can be done anonymously, even if there’s information relating to a crime that already occurred.

If residents want to follow-up on a tip previously reported, they should write down the access code provided when the tip is initially left, the release said of the access code to check on the status of tips at a later time or date.

However, tips should never be used in place of 9-1-1, the release stated. The tip line is checked on a daily but not manned 24 hours a day and should not be used for an in-progress event.

For emergencies, dial 9-1-1. To report a crime that is not an emergency, call the AJPD at 480-982-8260.

For more information, contact the community resource coordinator at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.

