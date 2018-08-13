AJ resident Garrett Cassity qualifies for Spartan Trifecta World Championships

Apache Junction resident Garrett Cassity, 43, has a lot of stamina and has qualified for the Spartan Trifecta World Championships in Sparta, Greece.

He’s pushing to raise funds to compete in the three-day world championships in November where competitors will complete one leg of each of the races per day, according to a press release, likening the Spartan obstacle course races to Tough Mudders and Savage Races.

His family, friends and community are championing for the 1993 Apache Junction High graduate, who works for the US Postal service in Chandler as a mail carrier, to attend the race which will cost about $5,000 of which he has about $1,000.

“So now I’m training like a beast, running about 30 miles a week, mostly on trails in the Goldfield Mountains. I’m also working out doing several different exercises in the gym to prepare for the many obstacles on the course which will be three different races in two days with a total of about 30 miles at the event,” Mr. Cassity said in an email. “I’m going to represent Apache Junction in the World Championships of Sparta. This is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever prepared for in my life. I’m so excited! But I’m going to need a little help to get there.”

Spartan has three different levels of basic races consisting of: Sprint – 3-5 miles of cross country/trail running with 15-20 obstacles such as carrying buckets filled with rocks, crawling beneath barbed wire, rope climbing and wall scaling; Super 5-8 Miles with 20-25 obstacles; and Beast 12-14 Miles with more than 30 obstacles, the release noted.

“Garrett like many residents of Apache Junction has continually encountered life and economic challenges but has always pushed hard to work past them,” his friend, Sidd Negretti, whose brother recently ran with Mr. Cassity, stated. “His forward-looking perspective and drive is certainly to be commended.”

“I started running regularly about 20 years ago. I’ve always enjoyed the adrenaline rush, and release of stress during a long run. I started pushing myself harder and harder to run faster and faster, and to see how far I could go,” Mr. Cassity said. “I decided to run my first competitive run in 2009 with the Pat Tillman run, and have ran every year since. I’ve also ran dozens of other races across the state. Last Thanksgiving my brother told me a group of childhood friends made a team to run the Spartan Super in February by Fort McDowell. I ran that race and did really well.”

The longtime runner participated in the Spartan Beast in Big Bear Lake, California and recently completed the Spartan Trifecta with the Stadium Sprint at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

“I finished in the top five percent in all three races, and felt really good about it. But, I never imagined a few days later I’d get an email from the Spartan organization that I had qualified for the World Championships in Greece,” Mr. Cassity stated. “I was so honored, but I knew I couldn’t afford to make the trip. With all the expenses it would be about $4,000-

$5,000 to go.”

“His total finishes not only earned him the prestigious Trifecta honor, but because his overall placings were in the top five percent of the field, he has been invited to compete in Spartan Trifecta World Championships in Greece,” Mr. Negretti added.

His go fund me account is: GoFundMe.com/sparta-greece.