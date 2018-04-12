AJ opens new resource for disenfranchised

Apache Junction officials announced the opening of a community resource center fueled by The Genesis Project to connect the disenfranchised with outreach support.
Representatives from a variety of organizations offer on-site office hours to share information with those in need who are seeking help, according to a press release.
“Services include a mentorship program, health care, employment, signing up for benefits from the Arizona Department of Economic Security, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, medical insurance and social security, legal services, housing and free cell phones,” Al Bravo, public information officer for the city of Apache Junction said in the release.
The center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays at 564 N. Idaho Road at Suite No. 5. The list of services offered change each week, according to the release.
“Additionally, the resource center offers those without adequate heating and air conditioning a place to escape from the cold or heat of the desert,” Mr. Bravo said in the release.
The Genesis Project serves hot lunches Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m. and is listed as a hydration station and heat respite during the harsh summer months.
The resource venture is made possible by a partnership including The Genesis Project, United Way of Pinal County, the city of Apache Junction, the Apache Junction Chronic Homeless Committee and others who provide services during center hours.
For more information call Heather Patel at the city of Apache Junction, 480-474-2635.
Editor’s Note: Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction