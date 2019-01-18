AJ Mounted Rangers offer continued support for kids, community events

The AJ Mounted Rangers ensures that much-needed funds are donated to the children of Apache Junction.

According to a press release, evidence of the nonprofit organization’s charitable contributions can be seen throughout the community.

Tracie Curtis, who has free book programs for children, attended the rangers’ monthly meeting on Jan. 4 where she was presented with a check for $1,000 from AJ Mounted Ranger Mike Hellberg.

The AJ Mounted Rangers also recently donated $1,000 to the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Queens to help with needs of the 2019 Lost Dutchman Day Rodeo.

The AJ Mounted Rangers partner with SMPC to host the event, according to the release, noting that the LDD Queens not only do the Lost Dutchman Day Rodeo but rodeos statewide.

Captain Roger Matas as well as every AJ Mounted Ranger are thankful to donors from the community, including Walmart and Mesa Market, the release noted. Contributions help fund important community programs such as Project Help, Free Horse riding training, Dare, Little League and music programs in Apache Junction schools.

