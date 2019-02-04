AJ Mounted Rangers donate 4K to Project Help

AJ Mounted Rangers Paul Roe and Mike Hellberg present a $4,000 check to Rosie Porugal-Brastad, who coordinates the Apache Junction Unified School District Project Help. (Submitted photo)

AJ Mounted Rangers Paul Roe and Mike Hellberg recently met with Rosie Porugal-Brastad, coordinator of the Apache Junction Unified School District Project Help, and donated $4,000 to the organization.

Project HELP serves families in the Apache Junction School District, according to a press release that encoured those who need help or want to donate to call the organization at 480-288-2955; or visit the Project HELP website at ajusd.org/projecthelp.

The AJ Mounted Rangers are a 501(c)3 non profit organization that promotes traditions of the old west, the release said of the volunteer rangers who provide peace-keeping measures at community events and for local businesses.

The organization, which supports children and youth charities in Apache Junction, participates in parades, memorial services and other activities on horseback, quads and on foot. Also, they partner in the operation of the annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction.

For more information go to: ajmountedrangers.org.

