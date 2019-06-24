Volunteers needed at Apache Junction Unified School District

Volunteers at Apache Junction Unified School District. (AJUSD)

Do you have a skill you would like to share or do you have time to help a student? Individuals interested in volunteering at any of the Apache Junction Unified School District schools or programs for the 2019-20 school year are asked to come into the district office to fill out application forms.

Apache Junction Unified School District offices at 1575 W. Southern Ave. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The office is at 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction. Summer hours are in effect until July 15 and are 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. After July 15 the district office will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (except state and national holidays), according to a release.

Volunteers are asked to provide two out of three sources of identification (social security card, driver’s license and/or passport) and three references. Past and returning volunteers also need to come into the office to update their information each year.

Sally Marks

“Volunteering not only helps our students, it helps the volunteer as well,” Sally Marks, public relations specialist and volunteer coordinator for AJUSD, said in the release. “The feedback I receive from our volunteers is the same as reports I’ve read from national studies — individuals who help others feel better and enjoy a greater sense of well being and purpose.”

For more information call 480-982-1110, or go to ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

