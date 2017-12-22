Volunteers helping with Apache Junction Unified School District ‘Feed the Children Program’

Community organizations such as the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie and Ladies’ Auxiliary, Project Help, the American Legion, the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church and other individuals and companies are stepping up in a big way to help Apache Junction Unified School District’s Feed the Children Program. The program provides food to needy families in the District during school breaks.
“Sadly there are families in our district who are poor and many of the children are hungry,” Karen Warhus, food services director for AJUSD, said. “When the children are in school they have the opportunity to have breakfast and lunch, but during holiday breaks the students do not have access to these meals. This program really helps fill a need by providing food the students and their families.”
Ms. Warhus reported that thanks to these recent donations there will be enough food to feed 371 children in 220 families during winter break. However, donations are being accepted for future breaks and summer vacation. The Feed the Children Program is a nonprofit entity operated by the AJUSD Food Services Department and donations are tax deductible. For more information, call 480-982-1110, ext. 2201.
Editor’s note: Sally Marks is the public information officer for the Apache Junction Unified School District.