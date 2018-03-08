TransCanada support grows for Central Arizona College

Mar 8th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Dave Sancic of TransCanada presents a check to Alice Wilcox, Central Arizona College Foundation treasurer, and Maggie Dooley, CAC foundation director. (Submitted photo)

The Central Arizona College Foundation has received $5,000 from TransCanada Corp. in support of the Promise for the Future program and the foundation’s newest campaign, 25 Changes Lives.

The Promise program is designed to encourage students living in Pinal County to stay in high school and graduate. During their eighth-grade year, students complete the Promise Pledge. They must complete 20 hours of community service and graduate with a 2.75 grade point average or higher.

A parent or guardian must also complete the Promise Pledge, committing to support their child’s efforts. CAC fulfills its promise by offering a tuition-free education for four consecutive semesters.

“TransCanada Corporation was one of our earliest supporters of Promise for the Future, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to education,” Maggie Dooley, director of the CAC Foundation, said. “TransCanada’s partnership with the Central Arizona College Foundation continues to provide college opportunities and quality educational experiences for students.”

TransCanada Corp. provided a $175,000 initial endowment to the CAC Foundation in 2011 to assist with the Promise for the Future initiative. With the $5,000 grant this year, the TransCanada Corporation community grants program has continued to provide annual support for Promise totaling $29,500.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie