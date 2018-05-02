Teacher walkout: No school May 3, Apache Junction school district says

The teacher walkout includes Thursday, May 3, Apache Junction Unified School District administration officials decided late May 2. Teachers have been participating since Thursday, April 26, in the state-wide walkout seeking more pay.
On May 2 the district in the morning announced that schools would be open May 3 and then hours later said they would not be open.
At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, officials posted to the district’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ajusd43, that school would be held the next day, stating “AJUSD schools will reopen May 3. A parent letter is going out and will soon be posted.”
But at approximately 7 p.m. May 2, a post on the district’s Facebook page said “Important update! Unfortunately school will be closed May 3. An updated letter is posted at www.ajusd.org.”
“All AJUSD schools to remain closed May 3,” according to the letter signed by Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson and posted at the district’s website.
“Dear parents and guardians, yesterday at this time we believed wholeheartedly that the state budget would be passed today and teachers would return to classrooms Thursday,” she said.
“Unfortunately the budget process is taking longer than anticipated and we have too many staff members that will be absent tomorrow for us to safely hold school,” Dr. Anderson said.
“We regret to inform you that school will continue to be closed on May 3, 2018. As we have stated in previous letters, the safety of your students is our primary concern. Proposed student instructional make-up days are May 11, 18, 24 and 25,” she said.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and will keep you informed as things develop,” she said.
“Thank you for your resilience and flexibility during these unprecedented times,” Dr. Anderson said.
The district’s website showed a large note late May 2 that stated in English and Spanish “Important message: Update: Schools will be closed on Thursday, May 3rd.”
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square-mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills.
