Teacher walkout: Apache Junction school district closed through May 2

Apache Junction Unified School District administration officials are to know the morning of May 2 if the teacher walkout will include Thursday, May 3. Teachers have been participating since Thursday, April 26, in the state-wide walkout seeking more pay.
“We will not have school Tuesday and Wednesday and will know by Tuesday afternoon whether or not we will have school on Thursday,” Sally Marks, AJUSD public relations specialist, said in an April 30 e-mail.
But as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, there was no notice on the district’s website, www.ajusd.org, or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Local residents took to Facebook late May 1 to post comments including that they had received e-mails or phone calls that stated the district would make an announcement by the morning of Tuesday, May 2.
The district had been notified by a majority of teachers who said they would not report to work Tuesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 2, AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson said in an April 30 letter to parents.
“This means the work stoppage will continue and we must close our schools until we have sufficient teachers and staff to supervise and teach our students,” she said.
“We will make a determination by Tuesday afternoon whether we will remain closed on Thursday, May 3,” Dr. Anderson said in the letter.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and will keep you informed of the situation as things develop,” she said.
“We also encourage you to visit our website, www.ajusd.org and our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ajusd43 for further updates,” Dr. Krista Anderson said.
“Thank you for your resilience and flexibility during these unprecedented times,” she said.
The district’s website showed a large note as of early May 1 that stated in English and Spanish “Important message: Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, May 1 and 2, due to statewide walkout.”
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square-mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.