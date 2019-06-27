Susan Doyle hired as director of human resources for Apache Junction school district

Susan Doyle

Susan M. Doyle has been hired as director of human resources for the Apache Junction Unified School District. Her first day is July 8 and she will be working at the AJUSD office, 1575 W. Southern Ave.

“She will be responsible for providing leadership and technical expertise to recruit, retain and maximize the potential of AJUSD employees, as well as developing short- and long-range goals to help the district maintain a high-quality workforce,” according to a release.

Prior to joining the district, Ms. Doyle worked as administrator of human resources for Tolleson Elementary School District and director of human resources in Scottsdale Unified School District.

Ms. Doyle’s work experience extends beyond human resources. She has worked as a principal, assistant principal and an English teacher in her 30 years of public education. Her strengths include facilitating continuous improvement, mentoring administrators and teachers, advancing initiatives, leading diverse groups toward consensus and ownership and promoting excellence, according to the release.

The Mesa resident received a master certificate of human resources management from Villanova University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a master of arts in education from the University of Phoenix; and a bachelor of science in education from the University of Kansas. She is married and has two dogs and a cat.

For more information on AJUSD, call 480-982-1110, or go to ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

