Summer community education classes at Central Arizona College

Community education classes are offered this summer at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Register at www.centralaz.edu/lifelonglearning. For more information, contact Joel Beck, program coordinator, at 480-677-7721 or joel.beck@centralaz.edu.

Classes by course title (course number), instructor, start and end times and dates, fee, room number and course description, are:

Line Dancing: Fun and Exercise (CME 070LQ), with Tobia Eaks, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, June 4-Aug. 6, $5, in room SMC/A111: Exercise your body and brain by learning how to line dance. A variety of line dances will be explored. No experience or partner necessary to participate in and enjoy this energetic dance genre.

Mah Jongg (CME 070DC), with Sandra Koenig, 1-4 p.m. Mondays June 11-Aug. 6, $10, in room SMC/128: Learn the basics of the American version of the ancient Chinese game, Mah Jongg. This is a game of skill involving an array of tiles divided into various suits called flowers, winds, dragons, craks, bams and dots.

Meditation for Relaxation and Stress Relief (CME 070WG), with Jennifer McGraw, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays June 18-Aug. 6, $65 in room SMC/A128: Explore meditation techniques to lower stress levels, assist with sleep and heal the body, mind and spirit. Learn how to quiet your mind and breathing techniques for relaxation, centering and connecting.

Tai Chi Basics (CME 070WN), with Jennifer McGraw, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays June 21-Aug. 9, $65, in room SMC/A128: Experience the health benefits of Tai Chi, an ancient exercise program — a noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise. Tai Chi benefits include reduced stress, improved muscle strength and improved balance and coordination, along with increased energy, stamina and flexibility. Learn gentle movements that have been shown to help arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure and back problems.

Beginning Adobe Photoshop (CME 070XB), with Gene Middleton, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, June 26-July 31, in room SMC/C116: Learn how to use the tools, layers, palettes and attributes in Adobe Photoshop.

Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People (CME 00063), with Craig Coffman, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, $29, SMC room to be determined: In just a few hours, learn enough secrets of the trade to give you years of musical enjoyment. While regular piano teachers teach note reading, piano professionals use chords. Learn all the chords needed to play any song in this one session. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the local Community Education Office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list.

Introduction to QuickBooks Pro (CME 00117), with Alice Fields, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, July 10-31, $119, in room SMC/A127: This course is an introduction to the QuickBooks Pro Accounting Program for those wishing to become a QuickBooks Pro user or understand the basics of accounting for a small business. This class is also for the small business owner who wants to improve their knowledge of the program. The course covers the basics and how to use each component including the installation process, creating a company file, processing accounts payable, processing accounts receivable, reconciling bank statements, managing QuickBooks Pro files for backup and restoration and using QuickBooks Pro in single-user and multi-user modes. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the local Community Education Office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list.

Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People (CME 00065), with Craig Coffman, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, $29, SMC room to be determined: Have you ever wanted to learn the guitar but simply find it difficult to find the time? In just a few hours you can learn enough about playing the guitar to give you years of musical enjoyment and you won’t have to take private lessons to do it. The crash course will teach some basic chords and get participants playing along with their favorite songs right away. Bring an acoustic guitar. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the local Community Education Office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list.

Beginning Drawing Skills (CME 00036), with Vanessa Ortiz, 2-5 p.m. Mondays July 16-Aug. 13, $79, in room SMC/A122: Beginning drawing skills are the foundation for all two dimensional artwork. Learn the importance of basic skills, shading, perspective and composition. It is a course for the beginner to learn how to draw and for experienced artists looking to sharpen their skills. Lessons include pencil as well as pen and ink applications. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the local Community Education Office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list.

How to Play Blackjack (CME 00158), with Rod Daniels, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, July 17-31, $29, in room SMC/A128: Learn how to play the fun and exciting game of blackjack, one of the most popular casino-table games. The introductory course will emphasize basic strategy so participants can play with confidence. Different types of blackjack games will be explained with a focus on casino play. This is an informational class with social-playing only. Actual gambling is prohibited and no money will be permitted to exchange hands.

