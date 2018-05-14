Students of the year named at Apache Junction Unified School District
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
The students of the year were honored at the May 8 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting. The awards are sponsored by Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349.
The students are: Ciara Anderson and Jagger Shields, of Desert Vista Elementary School; Cynthia Marcos and Daniel Urias, of Four Peaks Elementary School; Benjamin Martinez and Kaylynn Mohn, of Peralta Trail Elementary School; Olivia McCrary and Doug Reh, of Cactus Canyon Junior High School; and Nathaniel Candelas and Melanie Yakel, of Apache Junction High School.
