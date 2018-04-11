Students of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District

Students of the month for March were announced at the April 10 Apache Junction Unified School District governing board meeting.
Students were: Edward Cook and Charity Hawkins (not pictured) of Desert Vista Elementary School, Joshua Castro and Kaylee Hendrie of Four Peaks Elementary School, Sage Boccieri and Christopher Southwell of Peralta Trail Elementary School, Olivia Mccrary (not pictured) and Doug Reh of Cactus Canyon Junior High School and Nathaniel Candelas and Lindsey Lofgren of Apache Junction High School.
From left in the back row are AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson; AJUSD board members Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia and Michael Weaver; AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich; AJUSD Governing Board Vice President Dena Kimble; Jeff Struble, representing Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction; and Dennis Mack, representing Elks Lodge No. 2349.
