Students encouraged to create civics-related documentaries for video competition

Mediacom and C-SPAN announce the start of this year’s annual student documentary competition and encourage middle school and high school students to participate in the video documentary competition known as “StudentCam.”

Students are asked to create a short video documentary and submit it online between Nov. 1, 2018, and Jan. 20, 2019, according to a release.

This year marks the 15th Annual StudentCam competition.

The topic for 2019 submissions is “What does it mean to be American?”

“As they think critically about that question, students are asked to evaluate a constitutional right, national characteristic or historic event and explain how it defines the American experience,” according to the release.

Participants present their views by creating a short video documentary, five to seven minutes in length. Students can work in teams or individually to create their videos.

Cash prizes of up to $100,000 in total will be awarded to winning documentaries. Winners will be announced in March and the top-rated videos will be televised on C-SPAN in April.

Competition details and entry forms are on the C-SPAN StudentCam website at studentcam.org.

C-SPAN is a public service created and supported by the American cable television industry, including Mediacom. The public affairs networks operate commercial-free without government tax dollars and Mediacom provides its video subscribers with access to all three C-SPAN networks, according to the release.

Mediacom Communications Corp. serves almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. For more information, go to mediacomcable.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.