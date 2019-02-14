Students, employee of the month honored at Apache Junction school district

Back row from left are Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson; AJUSD Governing Board members Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia, Chelsea Connolly, Jodi Ehrlich and Dena Kimble; Jeff Struble of the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction; and Dennis Mack of Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349. Bottom row from left are students of the month Shelby “Dallas” Wiltz, Calista Smith, Isabelle Garfias Orozco, Zane Langenbach, Alexia LaChance, Devon LaChance and Ivan Licea. (Sally Marks, AJUSD)

The students and employee of the month for January were announced and honored at the Feb. 12 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.

Employee of the month from maintenance is Jonahathan Guthrie. Larry Hill, AJUSD maintenance director, is on the right. (Sally Marks, AJUSD)

