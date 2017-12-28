Sponsors needed for Apache Junction schools’ volunteer program

Due to the increased cost of fingerprinting, background checks, training and other expenses, Apache Junction Unified School District is looking for corporate sponsors to help fund its volunteer program and offset some of the costs, according to the district’s Quarterly Nugget for December, available under “news” at https://www.ajusd.org/.
Although donations of all denominations are accepted, corporate sponsorships start at $100. For this amount, the sponsor can sponsor four volunteers a year. In return, AJUSD will mention the sponsor’s efforts in a press release in the local news, employee publications, the AJUSD website, Facebook and other outlets. Each of the volunteers that is sponsored would be notified who is sponsoring them, and a little about the sponsor’s business and location. The sponsor will also be updated on how many volunteer hours the volunteers are contributing, and what the economic value those volunteer hours represents. If you own a business and want to help, e-mail Sally Marks at smarks@goaj.org.