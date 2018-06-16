Sons of the American Legion donate $4,267 to Desert Vista Elementary School

The Sons of the American Legion Post 27 came to the rescue of Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway in Apache Junction, by donating the $4,267.18 needed to complete inclusive playground equipment on the west side of the campus.

Playground equipment was recently installed following an intensive two-year fundraising campaign that included efforts from students, parents, members of the community and local businesses, but one important piece from the original plan was missing – an ant farm tunnel.

Mary Morelos, a life skills teacher, and Pat Smith, principal of DVES, attended an American Legion meeting and made a presentation to the members about the playground project.

Following their presentation the Sons of the American Legion voted to approve the full amount to fund the ant farm tunnel. The equipment will be installed in six to eight weeks.

“We are thrilled to be able to complete this project and provide adaptive playground equipment so more of our students can enjoy the playground,” said Mrs. Smith.

“The Sons of the American Legion show they live the promise of their organization of being devoted to mutual helpfulness. We are deeply grateful for their generosity,” she said.

The America Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. American Legion Apache Post 27 is located at 1018 S. Meridian Road in Apache Junction. For more information, visit www.apachepost27az.org.

The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square-mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills.

Formed in 1952, the K-12 district has a focus centered on a “College Readiness For All” curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information, call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

Editor’s note: Sally Marks is AJUSD’s public information officer.