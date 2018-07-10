Sonoran Desert School hosting open house Aug. 8 in Gold Canyon

Sonoran Desert School, 6724 S. Kings Ranch Suite No. 102 in Gold Canyon, is hosting an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Parents can meet the teachers. Students in fifth-12th grades can check out a golf simulator with members of the golf team, challenge one of the school’s ping-pong players to a match, explore the classrooms or enjoy local food trucks.

For more information, call 480-396-5463. The school’s website is sdschool.org.

