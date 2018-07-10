Sonoran Desert School hosting open house Aug. 8 in Gold Canyon
Sonoran Desert School is at 6724 S. Kings Ranch Suite No. 102 in Gold Canyon. (Submitted photo)
Sonoran Desert School, 6724 S. Kings Ranch Suite No. 102 in Gold Canyon, is hosting an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Parents can meet the teachers. Students in fifth-12th grades can check out a golf simulator with members of the golf team, challenge one of the school’s ping-pong players to a match, explore the classrooms or enjoy local food trucks.
For more information, call 480-396-5463. The school’s website is sdschool.org.
