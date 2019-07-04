Sheryl Anderson chamber of commerce’s Teacher of the Year

Sheryl Anderson

Sheryl Anderson, a government teacher for Apache Junction High School, was selected Teacher of the Year by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Anderson was one of many individuals, businesses and organizations who were recognized at the chamber’s annual awards banquet hosted by Roadhaven Golf and Tennis Resort in Apache Junction on June 27, according to a release.

Ms. Anderson is a government teacher who has been with Apache Junction Unified School District for 11 years. Her colleagues describe her as a team player who shows pride in her school, has a positive impact on her students and is always looking for new ways to improve her teaching. She goes above and beyond for the staff and students and shows compassion and caring for all who know her, according to the release.

“I’ve often said that a secondary teacher has to be half missionary and half stand-up comedian,” Ms. Anderson said in the release. “Teaching the young people of Apache Junction has been the most rewarding job I’ve ever done.”

For information on AJUSD, call 480-982-1110 or go to ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

