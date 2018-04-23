Science foundation award advances welding training at Central Arizona College

The National Science Foundation has given Central Arizona College a $225,000 Advanced Technological Education award to assist in the development of curriculum to prepare advanced welding process technicians.
The goal of the project is to encourage students from minority backgrounds in Pinal County to pursue a career field focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to a release from the college.
An advanced fabrication and joining program will offer students training in welding inspection, welding metallurgy, rotary and track welding, high-deposition welding, and orbit and precision GTAW, among other specialist areas.
“CAC’s proposed advanced welding and fabrication program will be a ‘third-year’ certificate program designed to increase the skills of both welders/incumbent workers and students who have completed a certificate in traditional structural or pipe welding at a community college,” the release stated.
The success of this grant award is an outcome of working collaboratively with Science Foundation Arizona through the KickStarter Process, under National Science Foundation Grant No. HRD-1450661, according to college officials.
For additional information about the advanced fabrication and joining program, contact Hugo Steincamp, 520-494-5044.
