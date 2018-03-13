School district employees could see pay increases in fiscal year 2018-19

Employees at Apache Junction Unified School District could have additional money in their pay checks next year.
“Tonight we’ve presented salary recommendations ranging from $1,091 to $2,200 for our employees,” Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent, said at the Feb. 27 AJUSD Governing Board meeting.
“We also have an opportunity for many of our employees to see additional monies in their hands when it comes to the benefits and health insurance,” she said.
Performance pay of $3,000 is available for certified staff members, she said.
A total of $600,000 could be earmarked for salary increases in fiscal year 2018-19, AJUSD Finance Director Cindy Reichert said to the district’s governing board.
She gave a presentation with two budget scenarios of $1.687 million or $1.866 million in reductions, including the salary increase.
“Remember, this is by no means the final budget,” Ms. Reichert said.
The first scenario included a 4 percent reduction in students next year, or average daily membership, with a decrease in funding of $710,000. A 3 percent reduction in ADM in the second scenario would be $531,000, she said.
“Right now we’re seeing about 4 percent,” she said.
To offset reductions in ADM, a health care increase of $150,000, a retirement increase of $6,000, a $400,000 transfer for unrestricted capital outlay and the $600,000 for salaries, she had two scenarios matching the $1.687 million or $1.866 million.
She estimates revenues of $300,000-$310,000 for inflationary funding, $170,000-$172,000 for additional funding from the voter-approved Proposition 123, $300,000 from staff attrition, $15,000 from site budget modifications, $100,000 from transportation modifications, $200 from a fund increase, $120,000 from indirect cost transactions, $40,000 returned to the district from the Smart Schools program’s return-to-work employees and a carryover of $621,000 from fiscal year 2016-17.
