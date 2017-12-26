Apache Junction school board on Dec. 12 approves hires, resignations

Dec 26th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Catherine McAllister, the new interim assistant principal for Cactus Canyon Junior High School, was introduced at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on Dec. 12 approved the following recommendations to hire:

•Catherine McAllister, interim assistant principal for Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
•Pamela Coffey-Urban, para educator for Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•Margaret Erickson, para educator, Desert Vista Elementary School.

Also, resignations including:

•Jody Baldwin, bus driver.
•Dawn Church, sub bus driver.
•Maleko Marcus Coblyn, para educator I, Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•Leslie Hopkins, café assistant, Apache Junction High School.
•Shelley Kondrat, Para Educator I, TLC/preschool.
•Richard Milligan, teacher, Apache Junction High School.
•Victoria Ross, café assistant, Cactus Canyon Junior High School/food services.

Also, retirement including:

•Nan Allen, para educator, Desert Vista Elementary.
•Scott Brindley, bus driver.

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie