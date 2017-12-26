Apache Junction school board on Dec. 12 approves hires, resignations

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on Dec. 12 approved the following recommendations to hire:
•Catherine McAllister, interim assistant principal for Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
•Pamela Coffey-Urban, para educator for Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•Margaret Erickson, para educator, Desert Vista Elementary School.
Also, resignations including:
•Jody Baldwin, bus driver.
•Dawn Church, sub bus driver.
•Maleko Marcus Coblyn, para educator I, Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•Leslie Hopkins, café assistant, Apache Junction High School.
•Shelley Kondrat, Para Educator I, TLC/preschool.
•Richard Milligan, teacher, Apache Junction High School.
•Victoria Ross, café assistant, Cactus Canyon Junior High School/food services.
Also, retirement including:
•Nan Allen, para educator, Desert Vista Elementary.
•Scott Brindley, bus driver.
