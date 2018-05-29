Registration under way for Apache Junction Unified School District

Registration has begun for new and returning students who will be attending Apache Junction Unified School District during the 2018-19 school year.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their student as soon as possible to help ensure smaller class sizes, according to a release.

The first day of school is July 24 and all AJUSD schools operate on a modified five-day schedule. School calendars, bell times and other information are listed on the district’s website at https://az01901895.schoolwires.net/domain/37.

“The beginning of the school year can (be) hectic so we strongly advise parents and guardians to register their students as soon as possible so they have one less thing to worry about this summer,” Heather Wallace, director of educational services, said in the release.

“It also helps us plan more efficiently and provide our families with the best options for their children,” she said.

Registration packets for returning students were distributed in April and can be returned to the school where the student will be enrolled.

Replacement packets are available upon request. New-student packets are available at each school site, according to the release.

In addition to the registration packet, student’s parents or guardians should bring the child’s shot records, proof of residency and the child’s birth certificate when registering their child for school.

For questions about school boundaries, call the transportation department at 480-677-7549 or check with each school site.

Schools, phone numbers and addresses are:

Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction, AZ, 85119; 480-677-7510

Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119; 480-677-7500

Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118; 480-677-7540

Cactus Canyon Junior High – 801 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85120; 480-677-6182

Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85120; 480-474-3980

About AJUSD

The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills.

Formed in 1952, the K-12 district has a focus centered on a “College Readiness for All” curriculum for every student in every grade.

For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

