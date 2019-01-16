Red Mountain High School marching band earns top honors

Mesa’s Red Mountain High School’s Marching Band has been recognized as one of the best music programs in the Valley after being named as the December winner of Fulton Homes’ Noon Salute program.

Under the direction of Jennifer Hamilton, the choir will receive a $1,000 check from the Tempe-based home builder, according to a press release.

The Red Mountain Marching Pride is committed to musical excellence, a release states, and has a long history of success and accolades.

The marching band regularly participates in community events and parades including the East Valley Veterans Day and MLK parade, as well as the Seal Beach parade in California.

The Marching Pride has been recognized as one of the state champions in their division for the last 4 years. The check presentation was Friday, Jan. 11.

For the eighth consecutive year, Fulton Homes has partnered with 94.5 KOOL FM for its Noon Salute program. Noon Salute recognizes local middle school and high school music programs that submit their rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Each week a winner is chosen to have their performance played on KOOL FM at noon each day. At the end of each month, one of the weekly winners will be awarded a $1,000 check from Fulton Homes.

The program was created to recognize and reward middle and high school musicians and their hard work and dedication to their musical studies, as well as teachers and band directors who develop their musical talents.

“Red Mountain Marching Pride is one of the best groups in the Valley,” Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton said in a prepared statement.

“Throughout the years we have received many wonderful responses to Noon Salute from students, band directors, principals, parents and homebuyers. Every performance of the National Anthem by these students — whether it is an orchestra, band or choral group – is unique.”

