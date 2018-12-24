Prospectors sweep first, second, third place in VFW Voice of Democracy competition

Sheryl Anderson’s senior government students at Apache Junction High School take their studies seriously.

In a recent competition sponsored by VFW Post No. 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, the Prospectors took first, second and third place in the essay contest, “Why My Vote Matters,” according to a release.

Gabe Morris took the first place prize and a cash award of $300, Mady Uehling placed second and collected $150, and Kaylea Wilsoncroft came in third and received $100.

“I am very proud of the students who wrote such inspiring speeches about the topic of voting,” Ms. Anderson said in the release. “I am also very grateful to the VFW for offering financial incentives to students for winning the competition.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.