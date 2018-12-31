Pinal County Community College Board seeks new member

Dec 31st, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Pinal County Community College Board has a vacancy created due to the resignation of governing board member Jack Yarrington.

The vacancy will be filled by appointment made by Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard, according to a release.

The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020.

Any eligible resident within the Pinal County Community College Precinct No. 5 who is interested in being appointed can apply online at ecrsc.org/pinalesa/elections/board-member-vacancies.

The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original mailed or hand-delivered by the deadline, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Submit a request for an application by calling 520-866-6565 or writing to: Mark Krumrey, Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office, P. O. Box 769, Florence, AZ  85132.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie