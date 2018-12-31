Pinal County Community College Board seeks new member

The Pinal County Community College Board has a vacancy created due to the resignation of governing board member Jack Yarrington.

The vacancy will be filled by appointment made by Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard, according to a release.

The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020.

Any eligible resident within the Pinal County Community College Precinct No. 5 who is interested in being appointed can apply online at ecrsc.org/pinalesa/elections/board-member-vacancies.

The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original mailed or hand-delivered by the deadline, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Submit a request for an application by calling 520-866-6565 or writing to: Mark Krumrey, Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office, P. O. Box 769, Florence, AZ 85132.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.