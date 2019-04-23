Pinal County cities proclaim April Promise for the Future Month

All cities and towns throughout Pinal County have officially proclaimed April as Promise for the Future Month to raise awareness the Central Arizona College Foundation Promise for the Future program provides affordable higher education to students in Pinal County.



Pinal County along with the cities of Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Eloy and Maricopa as well as the towns of Florence, Kearny, Mammoth, Superior and Winkleman recognize the value of higher education, according to a press release.



To help students reach their fullest potential, they support the Education Progress Meter and Achieve60 Attainment Goal. This will help grow local talent and improve economic sustainability for each community and the County.



Promise for the Future is an educational initiative made possible through a partnership between Central Arizona College, the Central Arizona College Foundation and Pinal County Middle and High Schools.



Promise for the Future was designed to encourage students who reside in Pinal County to remain in high school and graduate from a Pinal County high school.



During the month of April, the CAC Promise coordinator schedules visits with eighth grade classes to provide information about the Promise for the Future scholarships and encourage students with their parents/guardians to pledge their educational commitment.



The Promise for the Future requirements inspires students to reach their full potential by challenging them to graduate with a minimum of a 2.75 grade point average and participate in 20 hours of community service.



Students who successfully meet Promise for the Future requirements will be eligible to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.

