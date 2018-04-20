Pima Medical Institute, East Valley Institute of Technology announce partnership

Pima Medical Institute has announced a new partnership with the health sciences division of East Valley Institute of Technology, aimed at providing students with a pathway from high school onto higher education and into healthcare careers.
The dual/early enrollment program is the first-of-its-kind for Pima Medical and will assist students enrolled in allied health certificate programs at EVIT to use transfer credits into several of Pima Medical Institute’s associate degree programs, according to a release.
EVIT offers about 40 career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 east Valley districts – Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.
“This partnership creates an opportunity for EVIT students to enter several associate degree programs at Pima Medical right away and with priority,” Fred Freedman, Pima Medical Institute president and CEO, said in the release. “These students have proven they are committed to a career in healthcare, and with the support of our staff at Pima Medical Institute, students can get their career on track with incredible ease.”
The mission of Pima Medical Institute is to improve the quality of people’s lives by providing the best value in medical career education, and this partnership was a natural match to EVIT, according to the release.
The shared goal of the program is to maintain the incredible 98 percent EVIT graduation rate by moving students on to a college degree and secure employment with good paying jobs in healthcare, according to the release.
EVIT Superintendent Dr. Sally Downey said the school’s new partnership with Pima Medical Institute is an example of the “phenomenal opportunities that can be presented to students when institutions pool their resources and work together,” according to the release.
“I couldn’t be happier that our students will be given credit for their learning at EVIT and the opportunity to add to that for an associate degree,” Ms. Downey said in the release. “I love the business model of Pima Medical Institute, where they follow the student all the way through to placement. They have such a wonderful reputation, not just in Arizona, but nationwide.”
