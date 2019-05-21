Phyllis Bellemare new principal at Four Peaks Elementary School

Phyllis Bellemare

Phyllis Bellemare has been hired as principal of Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Prior to being hired for the FPES position she served as assistant principal at Florence Union School District No. 1 for three years.

Mrs. Bellemare’s career in education began as a substitute teacher and after-school coordinator. She said she fell in love with teaching and has held a variety of positions in education, according to a release.

She taught third and fourth grade at Madison Elementary School in Maine. In Arizona she taught third grade for one year in Higley, moved to Florence where she taught third grade, and seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts, assessed reading skills as a reading triage teacher for grades three through seven at Anthem K-8, worked as an instructional coach and taught psychology at Poston Butte High School, and taught an Introduction to Education class at Central Arizona College.

Her international experience includes serving as interim principal when she lived overseas in Guatemala and Nigeria for two and a half years. Upon returning to Arizona she taught fourth grade at Wilson Elementary School in Phoenix.

“All students can learn,” Mrs. Bellemare, who lives in Mesa with her husband, Greg, said in the release. “It is our responsibility to find how to help students achieve academic success and success in life. While doing so, we need to build a community that is welcoming to all. We want all stakeholders to feel they are an important part of the team; school staff, students, parents, and community.”

The Bellemares have five children and seven grandchildren. They also have two fur babies, Comet, a black Labrador and Stella, a basenji-terrier mix.