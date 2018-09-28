Partnership helps hundreds of East Valley students

More than 300 children received medical and dental screenings and care Tuesday, Sept. 25, during the Corbin’s Legacy Back to School Health Fair at A.T. Still University in Mesa.

“This year, 305 underrepresented children received medical and dental screenings and care, a hot lunch, induction into the Corbin’s Legacy Kids Club and much more,” Joan Leafman, executive director of Corbin’s Legacy, stated in a release.

“It was an awe-inspiring event and all hands-on deck for Corbin’s Legacy volunteers, ATSU faculty and students and Mesa Public Schools educators. If measured in smiles, it earned an A-plus.”

This was the program’s second year. Third- through fifth-graders from Mesa Public Schools were bused to ATSU’s Mesa campus where they visited stations that involved various health screenings as well as fun activities such as bowling and hopscotch.

ATSU physical therapy students taught children how to carry a backpack properly, and each child was to receive a backpack full of school supplies and a grocery gift card.

“ATSU’s partnership with Corbin’s Legacy supports the university’s mission of providing healthcare for the under-served and educating dedicated healthcare professionals,” stated Beth Poppre, ATSU’s associate vice president of student affairs.

“Over 100 students, staff, and faculty volunteered their time and talent to make this day memorable and educational for both 300 children and our ATSU community,” she stated.

According to Dr. Harvey Simon, associate professor of pediatrics at ATSU, the medical faculty, the physical therapy faculty, and their students did pediatric screening exams on the students.

“Any child found to need follow-up care was referred for that care,” he stated.

