PAC to promote bonds, override for Apache Junction Unified School District

Apache Junction Unified School District offices at 1575 W. Southern Ave. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“Yes. Yes. Our Kids. Our Community,” a political action committee, has been formed to promote the Apache Junction Unified School District’s Propositions 432 and 433 bond and override Nov. 5 election.

Shirley Ooley of Apache Junction is heading the committee. She can be reached at sjooley@netscape.net or 480-868-6584.

Voters will consider authorizing the district to issue and sell $60 million in school improvement bonds. The estimated average annual tax rate is $1.13 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.

The district is also seeking authorization to exceed its budget by the lesser of $2 million or 10% of its revenue control limit. The estimated first year tax rate is $0.46 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.

The election will be a mailed ballot only election. No polling places will be provided. Ballots will be mailed to qualified electors residing within the district no earlier than 27 days prior to the election and no later than 15 days before the election.

The last day to register in order to be eligible to vote is Monday, Oct. 7. Go to pinalcountyaz.gov/ELECTIONS/Pages/RegisterToVote.aspx.

Early voting materials may be obtained by calling the Pinal County Elections Department at 520-866-7550.

