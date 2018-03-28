Open house introduces students to CAC Weekend College

Central Arizona College will have a Weekend College Open House 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
The free event will take place at the Corporate Center, 540 N. Camino Mercado, Casa Grande. The center is behind Cracker Barrel.
There will be food, games, prizes and tours for the family. Those who attend will learn about CAC’s Weekend College and meet faculty and students.
Academic and financial aid advisers will be available to answer questions, college officials stated in a release.
It is recommended that those interested in enrolling bring transcripts of any prior coursework.
Weekend College courses will be available, beginning in August with class meeting times 6-9 p.m. Fridays and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Corporate Center.
For more, call 520-494-6603 (Monday-Thursday) or 520-494-6605 (Friday and Saturday).
