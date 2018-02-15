Online petition seeks to encourage Apache Junction school district to go back to four-day week

An Apache Junction resident has started an online petition to ask the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board to reverse its decision to go back to a five-day, Monday-Friday academic calendar for 2018-19. The district has had a four-day, Monday-Thursday schedule for the last three years. [Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/education/apache-junction-unified-school-district-going-back-to-five-day-academic-calendar/]
As of 8 a.m. Feb. 15, a total of 237 people had logged in and signed the petition. It is here.
“Recently, the Apache Junction school district has passed a new schedule that returns our school days from four days back to five and modifies the entire schedule, including changing summer vacation times and school start times. The staff gets paid for a four-day week and essentially work one day free every week. I am in full disagreement with this change and believe this is not in the best interest of the students and staff of the Apache Junction Unified School District,” the author of the online petition, Hunter Kelley, apparently a student at Apache Junction High School, states.
The online petition author is seeking at least 500 signatures.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com