Nov. 15 deadline for Apache Junction students to apply for Elks scholarship

Students in the Apache Junction Unified School District are eligible for a variety of scholarships through the Elks Club.

“Every year thousands of dollars of scholarship money goes unused because students and their parents of unaware of the opportunities available to them,” according to a release.

The deadline for the Most Valuable Student scholarship is Nov. 15. Students must apply online at elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm.

“The scholarship money can go to help a student with continuing education whether it is a college, community college or trade/vocational school,” according to the release.

For more information, visit Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349’s website at ajelks.com.

