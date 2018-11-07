Nov. 15 deadline for Apache Junction students to apply for Elks scholarship

Nov 7th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Students in the Apache Junction Unified School District are eligible for a variety of scholarships through the Elks Club.

“Every year thousands of dollars of scholarship money goes unused because students and their parents of unaware of the opportunities available to them,” according to a release.

The deadline for the Most Valuable Student scholarship is Nov. 15. Students must apply online at elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm.

“The scholarship money can go to help a student with continuing education whether it is a college, community college or trade/vocational school,” according to the release.

For more information, visit Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349’s website at ajelks.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie