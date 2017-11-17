Central Arizona College noncredit community education classes in Apache Junction

Central Arizona College’s Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, offers noncredit community education classes from how to play blackjack to plants of the sonoran desert and beginning computer skills. Joel Beck, program coordinator, can be reached at 480-677-7721 or joel.beck@centralaz.edu. See the full list of classes at https://centralaz.edu/resources/communityED/CME_Schedule_of_Classes_Fall_2017_FINAL.pdf.
Classes include:
How to Play Blackjack: Learn how to play the fun and exciting game of blackjack, one of the most popular casino table games, in a Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. This introductory course will emphasize basic strategy so students can play with confidence. Different types of blackjack games will be explained with a focus on casino play. Note: This is an informational class with social playing only. Actual gambling is prohibited and no money will be permitted to exchange hands. Rod Daniels is the instructor for the CRN 13734 class held 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec 5-19. The class fee is $25.
Artistic Travel Journaling: Learn to easily and fearlessly create quick drawings from a vacation or “stay-cation” adventures in a Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. During this multimedia adventure, students will learn contour drawing, watercolor and colored pencil techniques to create a unique expression of their life; plus how to put together an easy to carry travel journal kit. Special note: The cost of supplies is not included in the $99 course fee. Pauline Conn is the instructor for the CRN 13600 class held 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 15-Dec. 20 (no class Nov. 22).
Beginning Landscape Irrigation Design: Upon completion of Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, the student should be able to design either an overhead sprinkler or drip system for a residential project. To become competent in irrigation design, years on the drawing board and in the ditch are required to achieve professional results and provide the client with a durable, practical and “smart” system that does the job. The goal is to give the student the basic design “tools and rules” as a solid foundation for the next step, depending on the individual’s choices. This course assumes the student has landscape industry experience and preferably some irrigation installation experience. No CAD design program is used in this class; the “old-school” T-Square, drawing board, compass and scale are the tools used. It is important to recognize that the basic “old-school” drafting and design methods, once mastered, will enable you to move forward to an irrigation or landscape CAD program much easier and quicker. Special note: Students will need some basic drafting tools and a small drawing board. Vern Swanson is the instructor for the CRN 13711 class held 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19. The fee is $69.
Plants of the Sonoran Desert: Explore the plants of the Sonoran Desert and discover what they have to offer in a Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. You will view, learn and discuss the different plants of the Sonoran Desert and their use for medicinal, utilitarian and food consumption. Jean Groen is the instructor for the CRN 13585 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 class. The fee is $25.
Volcanoes – What, why, where and how?: Designed for the non-geologist as an introduction to the fascinating study of volcanoes, this Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, covers the basics of volcanology including types of volcanoes, location of volcanoes (including Arizona volcanoes), types of lava and other materials ejected by volcanic eruptions. Specific volcanic disasters will also be studied. Amy Paterson is the instructor for class CRN 13571 held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays Nov. 30-Dec. 7. The fee is $29.
Beginning Computer Skills: Develop basic computer knowledge and learn how to navigate Microsoft Windows in a Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Specific topics include desktop, icons, task bar, help screens, scrollbars, mouse practice, word pad, resizing and moving windows. Gene Middleton is the instructor for CRN 13717 held noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The fee is $25.
Desert Safety and Survival: Hiking or camping in the Sonoran Desert is an amazing experience, but it can turn deadly if one does not have a plan and is not prepared. Learn important tips on how to survive in almost any situation in a Central Arizona College noncredit community education class at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. JJ Pelletier is the instructor for the CRN 14186 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Dec. 7. The fee is $25.