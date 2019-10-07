NJROTC cadets heading to California for military orientation

Apache Junction NJROTC at the 2017 Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

A total of 25 cadets in Apache Junction’s High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and two chaperons are traveling Oct. 6-11 to Coronado, California, for military orientation.

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board recently approved the travel.

The estimated cost for meals and lodging is $1,000 with the cost for gas for an AJUSD bus to be determined, according to a request-to-travel form.

“We have estimated the cost of this event to be $150 with $75 being paid by the cadets and the remainder picked up by the U.S. Navy,” U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Ret.) Gary Lock, NJROTC advisor, said in a letter to the Governing Board.

“This military orientation trip is jam-packed with opportunity not available in any other forum/venue/class and includes kayaking, sailing — in San Diego Bay, water-survival education, USS Midway tour, flag-retirement ceremony, 32nd Street Naval Station tour, physical fitness, team building, Amphibious Assault Craft-5 tour, Mechanized Museum tour, San Diego State familiarization and a tour of the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma and much more; all under the close, 24-hour supervision of certified NJROTC instructors and two chaperons,” he said.

