Need information to vote Nov. 5? Tours slated of Apache Junction schools

Sep 11th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Apache Junction High School is at 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Tours are slated of Apache Junction Unified School District campuses to help voters make a decision in the Nov. 5 election.

The district is seeking authorization to issue and sell $60 million in school-improvement bonds and exceed its budget by the lesser of $2 million or 10% of its revenue control limit.

[Related link: apachejunctionindependent.com/news/nov-5-election-apache-junction-school-district-seeking-60m-in-bonds-2m-capital-override]

The campus tours start Thursday, Sept. 12, with a 4:30-5:15 p.m. tour at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.

The remaining tours are:

  • Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept.  17.
  • Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 19.
  • Cactus Canyon Junior High School,  801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 23.
  • Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 30.
  • Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, 2-2:45 p.m. Oct. 7.
  • Apache Junction High School,  2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m.  Oct. 17.
  • Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Oct. 24.

Community information nights are also planned at the AJUSD district office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie