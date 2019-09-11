Need information to vote Nov. 5? Tours slated of Apache Junction schools

Apache Junction High School is at 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Tours are slated of Apache Junction Unified School District campuses to help voters make a decision in the Nov. 5 election.

The district is seeking authorization to issue and sell $60 million in school-improvement bonds and exceed its budget by the lesser of $2 million or 10% of its revenue control limit.

The campus tours start Thursday, Sept. 12, with a 4:30-5:15 p.m. tour at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.

The remaining tours are:

Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 17.

Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 19.

Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 23.

Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 30.

Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, 2-2:45 p.m. Oct. 7.

Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Oct. 17.

Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, 5-5:45 p.m. Oct. 24.

Community information nights are also planned at the AJUSD district office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.

